Malaysian arrested after 6,400 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes found hidden in truck

SINGAPORE - A Malaysian man, 39, was arrested and 6,400 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized by Singapore Customs officers.

The total duty evaded was over $628,000, while the goods and services tax (GST) evaded was more than $56,000, the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

In an operation on Tuesday in the vicinity of Toa Payoh Industrial Park, officers conducted checks on a refrigerated truck and uncovered the contraband cigarettes, hidden within a consignment of frozen fishes.

The Malaysian man, who was the driver of the truck, was then arrested. The truck was also seized, the agency added.

The agency warned that buying, selling, conveying, delivering or storing duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and GST Act.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, jailed up to six years, or both. Vehicles used in such offences are also liable to be forfeited.

Those with information on smuggling activities or evasion of Customs duty or GST can call the Singapore Customs hotline on 1800-233-0000 or e-mail customs_intelligence@customs.gov.sg.