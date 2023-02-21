2 arrested, 1,600 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized by Singapore Customs

SINGAPORE - Two Singaporean men, both aged 23, were arrested and 1,600 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized by Singapore Customs officers.

The total duty evaded was over $216,000, while the goods and services tax (GST) evaded was more than $18,600, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

In an operation last Friday at a carpark in Jurong East, officers conducted checks on the two men and a van and uncovered the contraband cigarettes.

Investigations showed that one of the men was allegedly engaged by an unknown person to collect and deliver the goods using the van. He then engaged the other man to assist him.

The van was also seized, the agency added.

Court proceedings against both men are ongoing.