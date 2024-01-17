2 injured in five-car chain collision on PIE

SINGAPORE – Two people were taken to hospital after a chain collision involving five cars on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Jan 17.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident on the PIE towards Changi, before the Lorong 6 Toa Payoh exit, at about 8.35am.

A photo of the aftermath of the incident, which was circulated on messaging platform Telegram, shows five cars on the right-most lane of the four-lane expressway.

At least two cars appear to be damaged, with their boot compartments crumpled inwards.

An ambulance can also be seen in the photo.

SCDF said two people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. The police said a 42-year-old male driver and a 56-year-old female passenger were conscious when taken to the hospital.

Police investigations are under way.

