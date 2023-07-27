Malaysian police seize $11m cash, 200kg of gold in multi-agency raid

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia’s anti-corruption agency on Monday seized cash and gold worth millions of dollars and several luxury cars following a multi-agency raid.

A businessman was also detained.

The cash amounted to RM38 million (S$11 million), while the gold - which weighed about 200kg in all - was worth RM60 million.

Seventeen luxury cars were confiscated, including a Maserati, Ferrari and Mercedes-Benz.

The operation was carried out by the Multi Agency Task Force (MATF) led by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The businessman, who is also a concert organiser, was believed to have been arrested over links to questionable funds amounting to RM500 million.

The 42-year-old, along with two other individuals, were detained under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA).

The businessman has since been released on bail.

He was known for organising entertainment events in Malaysia involving superstars and famous artistes from the Indian film and music industry.

He was taken to the Shah Alam Magistrate Court on Tuesday, which allowed for him to be remanded for a day.

The suspect was then brought to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya for investigations.

“Yes, he has been released. The two other suspects arrested in connection with the same case are expected to be released tomorrow (Thursday),” said a source familiar with the probe.