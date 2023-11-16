17 motorists to be charged with drink driving offences: Police

In the third case, a 28-year-old man allegedly stopped his car in Balmoral Crescent on Sept 1, posing a danger and blocking other road users.

The man was found to have allegedly driven his car after drinking alcoholic drinks, and he later fell asleep behind the wheel.

He will be charged with drink driving and leaving a vehicle in a way that inconvenienced others.

Those found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol can be fined between $2,000 and $10,000, jailed up to 12 months, or both. If convicted twice or more, they can be fined between $5,000 and $20,000, and jailed for up to two years.

Those found guilty of driving without due care or reasonable consideration can be fined up to $1,500, jailed up to six months, or both. In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, they can be fined up to $3,000, jailed up to 12 months, or both.

They can also be banned from driving all types of vehicles.

Those convicted of leaving a vehicle in a manner causing inconvenience to others can be fined up to $2,000, jailed up to three months, or both. If convicted twice or more, they can be fined up to $5,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

The statement said: “Driving under the influence of alcohol is an extremely dangerous and irresponsible act. All motorists are reminded to abide by traffic rules to keep the roads safe for everyone.

“The Traffic Police will not hesitate to take firm action against motorists who choose to flout traffic laws and endanger the safety of other road users.”