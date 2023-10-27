Jail for drink driver who ‘treated road like Grand Prix driving circuit’, killing 1 and injuring 6

SINGAPORE – A man who killed a Gojek driver and injured six others while driving a Mercedes-Benz drunk was sentenced to seven years’ jail on Friday.

At one point, he was driving at a speed of between 157kmh and 169kmh even though the speed limit on the road he was on is 60kmh.

On Dec 23, 2021, Jeremiah Ng En You, 35, was driving his twin brother’s car in Tampines when he ploughed into several vehicles that had stopped at a red light.

Ng had 42 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The prescribed limit is 35 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

He had pleaded guilty in May to one count of drink driving and another for causing the 59-year-old Gojek driver’s death by driving in a dangerous manner.

Three other charges were taken into consideration during his sentencing on Friday.

Ng will also be disqualified from driving for 12 years after his release.

Six people were injured in the accident that involved three other cars, a taxi and a motorcycle.

Before sentencing him, District Judge Salina Ishak said this was a tragic and horrific case, and agreed with the prosecution that the accident was one of the worst in recent memory.

The judge highlighted amendments made to the Road Traffic Act in 2019 meant to deter irresponsible driving.

She said: “It was observed that irresponsible driving can have deadly consequences. Even if the victims survive the accident, they or their families may suffer long-term problems, sometimes medical, sometimes permanent disabilities.

“The present case is one such case which clearly illustrates the devastating effect of the deadly combination of dangerous driving while under the influence of alcohol.”

She said a clear signal must be sent to motorists who have a blatant disregard for the safety of other road users that they would be punished by sentences at the higher region of the sentencing range envisaged by Parliament.

She added: “Although the accused had been driving and travelling on the same route home six days a week for the last 12 years and was extremely familiar with the roads, it is not a licence for him to treat our roads like the Grand Prix driving circuit by driving at such excessive speeds while under the influence of alcohol.”