15-year-old teen among 68 suspects arrested in islandwide drug bust, over $60k in narcotics seized

SINGAPORE - A 15-year-old student was one of nearly 70 suspects arrested in an islandwide drug bust in which about $63,000 worth of narcotics were seized.

The raids, which took place over six days from Jan 21 to Jan 26, covered areas like Ang Mo Kio, MacPherson, Pasir Ris and Woodlands, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a statement on Jan 26.

The drugs - seized from a total of 68 suspects - included about 144g of heroin, 112g of Ice, 348g of cannabis, 13 Ecstasy tablets and two Erimin-5 tablets, it added.

On the first day of the raids, CNB officers had to force their way into a home near Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 when the occupants refused to open the door.

They found about 154g of cannabis, 5g of Ice, 0.5g of ketamine, fragments of Ecstasy and drug-related equipment in the unit, the statement said.

Two Singaporeans - a 32-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman - were arrested for suspected drug offences.

On Jan 23, CNB officers raided a home near Pasir Ris Drive 4 after getting a tip-off. They found about 109g of cannabis, 1g of Ice and drug-related equipment, among other things.

A 42-year-old Singaporean man, suspected of trafficking drugs, and his 39-year-old wife were both arrested.

Two days later, a 59-year-old Singaporean man was arrested at the void deck of a block near Bedok North Street 3 for suspected drug trafficking offences.

The man put up a violent struggle and officers had to use “necessary force” to subdue him. About 109g of heroin, 32g of Ice, two Ecstasy tablets and drug-related equipment were seized, the statement said.

CNB said anyone found trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine or pure heroin can face the mandatory death penalty.