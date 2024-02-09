15 suspects under probe for unlicensed foreign exchange and remittance activities

SINGAPORE – Fifteen suspects aged between 28 and 49 are under investigation for carrying out unlicensed foreign exchange and remittance activities in the Marina Bay Sands casino.

In a statement on Feb 9, the police said eight men and seven women were arrested between Feb 5 and Feb 6.

Nine of them are helping with investigations.

During the two-day operation at MBS, more than $140,000 worth of casino chips and cash and an array of mobile phones were seized.

The 15 suspects were believed to be receiving or providing unlicensed services, including foreign currency exchanges, remittances and buying and selling casino chips to patrons.

If found guilty of carrying on a business of providing payment services without a licence, they face a fine of up to $125,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

If convicted of using chips for any purpose other than the playing of games or tips in the casino, they face a fine of not more than $10,000 or a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.