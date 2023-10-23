50 people under investigation for various offences after 12-day operation in Geylang

SINGAPORE - Fifty individuals are being investigated for a raft of alleged offences including illegal gambling and vice activities after a 12-day multi-agency operation in Geylang.

The operation, which was led by Bedok Police Division, involved the Criminal Investigation Department, Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), Health Sciences Authority (HSA), Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Singapore Customs, Land Transport Authority and Singapore Food Agency.

It took place between Sept 29 and Oct 9, and aimed to clamp down on illegal activities in the area, said the police on Monday.

Of the 50 individuals aged 21 to 73 who were rounded up, 47 were men and three were women.

The 73-year-old was among 24 men and a woman who were caught for gambling offences on Sept 29, after police and ICA officers raided a unit in an industrial building on Sims Avenue.

They seized more than $4,000 in cash, as well as gambling-related paraphernalia.

Meanwhile, two men, aged 29 and 38 respectively, are being investigated after officers from the HSA, CNB and ICA combed through the Geylang Lorongs between Oct 3 and 5 and found unregistered health products.

Cough syrup and a variety of sexual enhancement products with an estimated value of more than $11,000 were seized.