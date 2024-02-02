102 people investigated for suspected involvement in vice activities; youngest arrested 18 years old

SINGAPORE – A total of 102 people are being investigated by the police for their suspected involvement in vice activities, following a two-week long islandwide operation.

Arrests were made between Jan 4 and 18, said the police in a statement on Feb 2, resulting in the arrests of 84 women and 15 men, aged between 18 and 49.

Another three people – a man and two women – aged between 56 and 84, are assisting in investigations.

The operation saw officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the seven Police Land Divisions raid 55 locations around Singapore, including massage parlours, beauty salons, hotels and residential units.

They seized mobile phones, vice-related items, cash worth more than $27,000, and one vehicle.

Fifteen out of the 102 people rounded up are being investigated for abetting vice, the police said.

In January, two of the suspects were charged in court.

The first was a 44-year-old man who was charged for offences under the Women’s Charter on Jan 9.

The second was a 23-year-old man who was charged on Jan 10 for allegedly lying to his landlord and using the premise as an unlicensed massage establishment.

Vice syndicates have grown “increasingly sophisticated”, making use of technology to extend their reach and operate on a larger scale, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Yeo Yee Chuan, who is the deputy director of the CID.

Their activities are directed remotely, often from overseas, he added.

Those found guilty of vice-related offences under the Women’s Charter can be jailed up to several years, fined up to $100,000, or both. Repeat offenders will see similar jail terms, with the maximum fine up to $150,000.

As for those convicted for cheating when it comes to the renting of premises, they can be jailed up to 10 years, fined, or both. The Housing and Development Board could also take action against them, including seizing the flat.