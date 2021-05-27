14 new Covid-19 community cases and 1 in workers' dorm in S'pore

SINGAPORE - There were 24 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Thursday (May 27), taking Singapore's total to 61,940.

Fourteen of them are community cases, and one of them is a case in a migrant workers' dormitory.

Twelve of the locally transmitted cases have been linked to previous cases, with three unlinked. The 12 linked cases had already been quarantined.

There were also nine imported cases who have already been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. Of these, seven are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

More details will be announced on Thursday night, said the Ministry of Health.

Wednesday’s (May 26) cases included two pupils from Concord Primary School in Choa Chu Kang as well as a pastor from Grace Assembly of God church.

A new cluster was also formed after two cases were linked to a 15-year-old Singaporean who studies at Westwood Secondary School. He was confirmed to be infected on Monday (May 24) and included in MOH’s Tuesday (May 25) release.

With 31 patients discharged on Wednesday, 61,345 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 242 patients remained in hospital as at Wednesday, including two in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 282 are recuperating in community facilities.

There have been 32 deaths here from complications due to Covid-19 infection, while another 15 who tested positive for the virus have died of other causes.