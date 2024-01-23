160kg of illegally imported produce and processed food from Malaysia seized by SFA

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has seized about 160kg of vegetables, fruit and processed food illegally imported from Malaysia.

The joint operation on Jan 19 and 20 by SFA and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) targeted delivery trucks, which typically transport produce and food products that are distributed directly to retailers and customers.

One truck was found at Woodlands Checkpoint to contain the undeclared and under-declared items such as spring onion, cabbage, bean curd, and peeled garlic. The truck was driven by two men, believed to be the importers.

SFA seized all illegally imported produce and processed food, and is conducting further investigations.

Food imports in Singapore must meet SFA’s requirements, as illegally imported produce and food products of unknown sources can pose food safety risks, SFA said in a joint statement with ICA.

It said: “Food can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit.”

Offenders who illegally import fresh fruits and vegetables may be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to three years, or both.

Those convicted of illegally importing processed vegetables or food can be fined up to $1,000. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $2,000.

The statement said: “SFA will continue to safeguard food safety through our integrated food safety system, which includes strict import regulations and enforcement, and work closely with border control agencies to deter illegal import across our borders.”