Man fined for illegally importing about 2 tonnes of meat products for sale

Illegally imported meat products, including pork and chicken skewers, seized by SFA at an open-air carpark near Joo Seng Road. PHOTO: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY
Helmy Sa'at
Updated
Feb 21, 2024, 06:00 PM
Published
Feb 21, 2024, 06:00 PM

SINGAPORE – A man was fined $30,000 on Feb 21 for importing meat products from Thailand without a valid import licence.

Ekachai Yasaeng illegally imported about two tonnes of meat products into Singapore for sale, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Feb 21.

During a check on a Malaysian-registered container truck at an open-air carpark near Joo Seng Road on Jan 5, SFA officers found and seized the products, which included pork and chicken skewers.

In Singapore, food imports must meet SFA’s requirements. Illegally imported food products of unknown sources can pose a food safety risk, the agency said.

Food can be imported only by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied by a valid import permit.

Meat and its products can be imported only from accredited sources in approved countries that comply with SFA’s food safety requirements, the agency added.

Those who import meat and seafood products illegally without a valid licence may be fined up to $50,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

More On This Topic
Seafood roll product from Vietnam recalled as egg not declared on packaging
Two cured meat products recalled due to possible salmonella contamination: SFA

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top