10 more spots designated for busking in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Fans of street performances will be able to catch such acts at more than 10 new locations from December, after more spaces designated for busking were announced on Nov 21.

Two of the new spots – both located along the Singapore River – are earmarked for acts that need larger spaces, for instance, the National Arts Council (NAC) said in a statement.

The move is part of a pilot scheme that involves teaming up with precinct and venue partners and aims to “maximise the busking experiences” for both performers and audiences, added the council.

There are currently about 70 busking spots islandwide.

Busker Karyn Wong, who has been playing the ukulele and singing to audiences since 2021, lauded the move and said: “I am happy that there will be more locations to busk at and to share... I love exploring busking locations to spread joy to different people. When we enjoy our performances, the audience can be infected with our joy too.”

Ms Wong, 34, is part of the 15-member Busking Consultative Committee (BCC), which was formed in July to study how the needs of the busking community here can be better addressed.

The BCC comprises buskers, representatives from venue partners, the private sector, and related agencies, including representatives from the Singapore Police Force, Urban Redevelopment Authority and Singapore Tourism Board.

The committee, which is chaired by NAC, recommended and co-developed a checklist to review and identify the new locations with the busking community.

Another BCC member, Mr Syed Raizal, who has been performing cover songs since 2017, said: “I am grateful that these new busking locations (reflected) our feedback.

“For example, Singapore Sports Hub’s location is very convenient, right outside the Stadium MRT station, and other (locations) are in the city areas with big crowds like Cineleisure and Lau Pa Sat, where buskers can reach out to more people.”

Sentosa Development Corporation director of events and programming Jimmy Wong, who is also part of the committee, said he hoped that the growth in space and opportunity for local street performers will add richness to Singapore’s culture.

“It would be brilliant to discover more home-grown talents from the streets of Singapore,” he added.

“It is a tall order to liven up the streets while navigating concerns of different groups of stakeholders, for example managing the crowds and ensuring safety while busking during festival period, not just for the public but also buskers themselves.”

The new busking locations will be introduced progressively from December.

Location descriptors on the busking e-service portal will also be refined to indicate suitability for different types of acts to help buskers with their planning.