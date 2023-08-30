Music from 53 home-grown artistes to be played at SMRT-operated train stations, bus interchanges

SINGAPORE – Prepare to be transported in more ways than one at MRT and LRT stations and bus interchanges.

On Wednesday, the National Arts Council (NAC) and Singapore Mass Rapid Transit (SMRT) signed a three-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) and launched national music movement Hear65’s I Play SG Music campaign – one of several that aim to enliven commuting spaces through music, poetry and busking, and thus widen avenues of exposure to Singapore’s art in public spaces.

From Wednesday, local artistes will have their music broadcast daily to more than three million commuters daily across 122 SMRT-operated MRT and LRT stations – on the platforms of the North-South, East-West, Circle and Thomson-East Coast lines – as well as the Choa Chu Kang, Woodlands and Bukit Panjang bus interchanges, from 7 to 10am, noon to 2pm, and 4.30 to 8.30pm.

The Bukit Panjang LRT stations will play the tracks from 7 to 10am, 11.30am to 2.30pm, and 5 to 8pm.

The year-long campaign boasts three different playlists featuring at least 50 unique songs from 53 Singaporean artistes. The playlists will be updated every quarter.

Some of the artistes come from renowned music labels like Universal Music Singapore, Warner Music Singapore and Sony Music Singapore. To highlight undiscovered gems, artistes signed to indie music labels such as Where Are The Fruits and Ocean Butterflies have been included as well.

Expect a wide range of genres, from the discographies of pop-rock singer Rene to the synth-pop stylings of Sun Cell to the dream-pop rock of Saints Amongst Sinners.

In commemoration of the landmark collaboration, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Low Yen Ling said: “This campaign will transform the SMRT public transport system into a very dynamic stage to showcase our home-grown talents and enable them to reach new audiences.”

She added: “No matter how good the music, you still need the platform. And SMRT has many platforms, right?”

Singaporean musicians Ng Zheng Yao and Marian Carmel Saturno, both 26, were invited to perform their songs For No Reason and Pause + Reset respectively at the launch event at Bras Basah MRT station.

Ng, who goes by the stage name YAØ, said: “I never thought this day would come. It feels like the next step forward for local music to be played all around Singapore. There is a belief that the Government doesn’t think local music is good enough, but this campaign proves otherwise.”

Saturno, who moved here from the Philippines when she was five, said starting out in the Singapore music industry is difficult. She freelances as a musician and provides English enrichment classes for primary school pupils to make ends meet.

The Lasalle College of the Arts alumna said NAC’s presentation and participation grant helped finance her 2021 debut album To You, To Me, adding: “It really helps to have some form of support from the Government.