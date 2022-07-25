New e-booking system for buskers irks some who cannot get slots

SINGAPORE - A new booking system introduced by the National Arts Council (NAC) in March to increase the diversity of busking performances has left some seasoned street performers in the lurch, with at least two unable to find a suitable performance slot for the entire month of July.

Mr Jonathan Goh, chairman of Buskers' Association Singapore - which represents 30 active members, including singers and circus performers in the local busking scene, said this is largely due to issues with the new Busking E-Service, which has led to a shortage of viable locations for certain acts, as well as hogging, where slots are booked out by one act for consecutive hours across multiple days.