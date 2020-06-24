S'pore GE updates, June 24: What are the hot seats | Lee Hsien Yang joins Tan Cheng Bock's Progress Singapore Party

Dear ST reader,

With the announcement of the general election date, political parties have hit the ground running in their sprint to the polls on July 10. Find out more in our live blog.

What are the hot seats to watch out for this election? Take a look.

Do you live in Bedok, but vote in... Marine Parade? Explore our interactive graphic to find out how many times your constituency has changed over the years.

Having been barred from meeting in large groups because of the pandemic, how are parties ironing out the finer details of campaign strategies?

The party is bringing in "more new faces from different segments of society", said DPM Heng.

Asked if he would be standing for elections, Mr Lee said: "When I'm ready to disclose that, you will find out."

The newly formed Sengkang GRC is one of them.

Difficult times could see voters plump for incumbent, or be swayed during campaign, says News Editor Zakir Hussain.

Explore this interactive graphic to find out how the electoral boundaries have changed since 1968.

A record 12 opposition parties could be vying for seats in this election.

With the election being held amid the Covid-19 pandemic, what precautions can you take on Polling Day?

