S'pore GE updates, June 24: What are the hot seats | Lee Hsien Yang joins Tan Cheng Bock's Progress Singapore Party

Published
1 hour ago

With the announcement of the general election date, political parties have hit the ground running in their sprint to the polls on July 10. Find out more in our live blog.

What are the hot seats to watch out for this election? Take a look.

Do you live in Bedok, but vote in... Marine Parade? Explore our interactive graphic to find out how many times your constituency has changed over the years. 

Political parties swing into high gear ahead of July 10 election

Having been barred from meeting in large groups because of the pandemic, how are parties ironing out the finer details of campaign strategies?

PAP unveils first slate of candidates for July 10 general election

The party is bringing in "more new faces from different segments of society", said DPM Heng.

Lee Hsien Yang joins Tan Cheng Bock's Progress Singapore Party but mum on whether will contest

Asked if he would be standing for elections, Mr Lee said: "When I'm ready to disclose that, you will find out."

What are the hot seats to watch this election

The newly formed Sengkang GRC is one of them.  

Every general election holds prospect of surprises

Difficult times could see voters plump for incumbent, or be swayed during campaign, says News Editor Zakir Hussain.

How many times has your constituency changed?

Explore this interactive graphic to find out how the electoral boundaries have changed since 1968.

With new leaders and new parties, a much-changed opposition gets ready for battle

A record 12 opposition parties could be vying for seats in this election.

A guide on what to do on Polling Day

With the election being held amid the Covid-19 pandemic, what precautions can you take on Polling Day?

