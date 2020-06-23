Singapore GE: What to do on Polling Day

As this year's election is being held amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Elections Department has taken steps to ensure the safety of voters, candidates and officials when polling takes place.

Here is a guide on what to do on Polling Day.

- Look for the recommended two-hour time slot on your polling card

- Before going to the polling station, check if there is a long queue by going to this website

-Get your temperature taken before entering a polling station

-Anyone who has a temperature of 37.5 deg C or higher will be refused entry. A decision will be made later on whether those with fever or respiratory symptoms will be allowed to vote

-Remember to stand 1m apart from others at all times

-Before completing their electronic registration, voters will need to lower their mask for a moment and show their NRIC to election officials, who will then verify their identity

- Voters will need to scan their NRIC to register

Related Story Singapore GE2020: Live blog

Related Story Singapore General Election 2020: Singaporeans will go to the polls on July 10

Related Story Singapore GE: 15 ways the general election on July 10 will differ from past polls

- Before receiving the ballot paper, voters must sanitise their hands and put on disposable gloves

- Voters can either use the self-inking pen provided or bring their own pen to mark their ballot paper. Booths and pens will be sanitised regularly

- Before leaving the polling station, throw away used gloves into a bin. Sanitise your hands