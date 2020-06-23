Singapore GE: What to do on Polling Day

As this year's election is being held amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Elections Department has taken steps to ensure the safety of voters, candidates and officials when polling takes place.
Here is a guide on what to do on Polling Day.
- Look for the recommended two-hour time slot on your polling card
- Before going to the polling station, check if there is a long queue by going to this website
-Get your temperature taken before entering a polling station
-Anyone who has a temperature of 37.5 deg C or higher will be refused entry. A decision will be made later on whether those with fever or respiratory symptoms will be allowed to vote
-Remember to stand 1m apart from others at all times
-Before completing their electronic registration, voters will need to lower their mask for a moment and show their NRIC to election officials, who will then verify their identity
- Voters will need to scan their NRIC to register
- Before receiving the ballot paper, voters must sanitise their hands and put on disposable gloves
- Voters can either use the self-inking pen provided or bring their own pen to mark their ballot paper. Booths and pens will be sanitised regularly
- Before leaving the polling station, throw away used gloves into a bin. Sanitise your hands