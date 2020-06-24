GE2020: Lee Hsien Yang joins Tan Cheng Bock's Progress Singapore Party but is unlikely to contest July 10 election

SINGAPORE - Mr Lee Hsien Yang, estranged brother of Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, has joined Dr Tan Cheng Bock's Progress Singapore Party (PSP), The Straits Times has learnt.

ST understands he will not be fielded as a candidate in the next general election on July 10, and it remains to be seen how he will contribute to the PSP's campaign for 24 seats in nine constituencies.

This development comes a day after Parliament was dissolved and the Writ of Election was issued. Nomination Day will be on June 30, with Polling Day on July 10.

Mr Lee is expected to be announced as a member by Dr Tan on Wednesday (June 24) morning.

Party sources told The Straits Times that the rumours of Mr Lee joining PSP had been in the works for at least the last three months, and this development was something which secretary-general Tan Cheng Bock personally guarded close to his chest.

Dr Tan has said on multiple occasions that he and Mr Lee are good friends and that if Mr Lee wants to join PSP, it would have to be on the terms of the party.

The duo have been spotted before on several occasions having breakfast together, once at a hawker centre in the PM's ward.

In July last year, Mr Lee said on Facebook: "I wholeheartedly support the principles and values of the Progress Singapore Party."

Mr Lee has been embroiled in a long-running feud with PM Lee over the fate of founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew's house on Oxley Road.