Singapore GE2020: WP's Dennis Tan set to defend Hougang SMC

SINGAPORE - One is looking to retain the constituency firmly under the Workers' Party (WP) banner, and the other intends to usurp the longest-held opposition ward in Singapore.

In the battle for Hougang, the single-member constituency held by the WP since 1991, candidate of the incumbent party Dennis Tan, 49, will be going up against the People's Action Party's (PAP) Lee Hong Chuang.

On Tuesday (June 30), Mr Tan turned up at the Poi Ching School, the nomination centre for Hougang SMC, shortly after it opened its gates at 10am.

Flanked by his proposers and assenters who were decked out in WP blue, Mr Tan greeted the media and waved as he entered the centre.

Mr Tan, a shipping lawyer, is a familiar face in Hougang SMC, having shadowed two-term WP MP Mr Png Eng Huat in the last three years.

Last week, the WP announced that party bigwigs like Mr Png and former party secretary general Low Thia Khiang would not be running in the coming election.

Mr Tan, who debuted as a WP candidate in the 2015 General Election, stood in Fengshan SMC where he got 42.5 per cent of the votes, losing to the PAP's Ms Cheryl Chan.

As one of the best-performing losers in that election, he got a seat as a Non-Constituency MP.

In the other corner, is PAP's Lee Hong Chuang, a senior IT manager, who was fielded in Hougang SMC in 2015 and lost with 42.3 per cent of the votes.

Related Story GE2020: Live coverage on Singapore General Election

Mr Png won with 57.7 per cent of the votes.

Mr Lee is chairman of PAP's Hougang branch and has been walking the ground in the WP stronghold in the last few years.

On Tuesday he showed up at the nomination centre at around 10.30am with his proposers and assenters in tow.