Singapore GE2020: Workers' Party's Low Thia Khiang, Chen Show Mao and Png Eng Huat step down, will not contest next GE

SINGAPORE - Former Workers' Party chief Low Thia Khiang, as well as party stalwarts Chen Show Mao and Png Eng Huat, will not be standing as candidates during the general election on July 10.

WP chief Pritam Singh made the shock announcement at the end of a virtual press conference on Thursday (June 25), saying that the party leadership came to this collective decision with the three men some time ago, when all three shared their wishes to step down at the end of their term.

This collective decision, said Mr Singh, is based on considerations anchored on the continued success of the Workers' Party.

This story is developing.