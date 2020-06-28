Singapore GE2020: Lawrence Wong continues to head PAP's Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC team, new face Hany Soh replaces Ong Teng Koon

SINGAPORE - National Development Minister Lawrence Wong will continue to anchor the People's Action Party (PAP) team in the Marsiling-Yew Tee group representation constituency at the upcoming elections.

He will be joined by Minister of State for National Development and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, backbencher Alex Yam and new face Hany Soh.

Two-term MP Ong Teng Koon will be dropping out.

Mr Wong, 47, announced the slate at a walkabout in the Marsiling ward of the GRC on Sunday (June 28). He had co-anchored the constituency with Mdm Halimah Yacob in 2015, when they won 68.7 per cent of the votes against a team from the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP).Mr Zaqy, an incumbent in Chua Chu Kang GRC, is already a familiar face in Marsiling-Yew Tee. The 45-year-old has been helping out as a grassroots adviser after Madam Halimah left in 2017 to contest the presidential election, becoming Singapore's first woman President.

Mr Yam, 39, will be standing for a third-term as a MP. He is currently the executive director of the PAP headquarters and also serves as advisor to the United Workers of Petroleum Industries of the National Trade Union Congress.

Ms Soh, 33, is a director at MSC Law Corporation. During a session introducing new PAP candidates this week, Ms Soh said she came from the Normal (Academic) stream at Bendemeer Secondary School.

She later obtained a diploma in law and management from a polytechnic, and worked as a paralegal before saving enough money to pursue a law degree overseas.

Ms Soh will replace Mr Ong in the Woodgrove ward if elected.

Mr Ong, 43, first stood for elections in 2011. He is the son of former Nee Soon MP Ong Ah Heng.



(Clockwise from top left) National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, Minister of State for National Development and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, new face Hany Soh and backbencher Alex Yam. PHOTOS: KUA CHEE SIONG, PAP



The Singapore Democratic Party, which will contest in Marsiling-Yew Tee again this coming elections, has yet to announce its team.

It was conducting its walkabout at Marsiling MRT station on Sunday morning, just minutes from where the PAP walkabout was taking place.

Three likely candidates - Bryan Lim, Damanhuri Bin Abas and James Gomez - have stepped out walkabouts in the constituency in recent days.