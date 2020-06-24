Singapore GE2020: New PAP candidates took unconventional routes to success, says Masagos

SINGAPORE - The PAP on Wednesday morning (June 24) rolled out a second batch of new candidates for the coming election.

The line-up this time includes two former civil servants and candidates from the private sector who have been active for some time in PAP grassroots work.

In a virtual press conference streamed from the PAP headquarters in New Upper Changi Road, Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli introduced the four candidates, and highlighted how two of them have taken unconventional educational paths in life.

Ms Hany Soh Hui Bin, 33, a director at MSC Law Corporation, and Mr Don Wee Boon Hong, 43, an employee at a local bank, did not take the conventional route in their bid to establish successful careers, Mr Masagos said.

Ms Soh said she was a student in the Normal (Academic) stream at Bendemeer Secondary School. She later obtained a diploma in law and management from a polytechnic, and worked as a paralegal before saving enough money to pursue a law degree overseas.

Mr Wee's family circumstances prevented him from pursuing higher education after he got a diploma from Ngee Ann Polytechnic. However, he did not give up, and after years of part-time study, earned an accounting degree.

Said Mr Masagos: "Don, to me, like Hany, epitomises what I call SkillsFuture now - the journey they've gone through in their school life does not define where they are and where they can be."

Ms Soh has been in PAP grassroots for nine years, while Mr Wee has been a grassroots leader for sixteen years.

Mr Masagos also introduced former army colonel Mohd Fahmi Aliman, 48, who stepped down as deputy chief executive of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore in March. He is now with NTUC.

The fourth candidate at the session was Mr Yip Hon Weng, 43, the former group chief of the Silver Generation Office under the Agency for Integrated Care.

Mr Masagos said Mr Fahmi and Mr Yip have both demonstrated aptitude and empathy when working with residents on the ground and reaching out to the community.



(Clockwise from top left) Mr Mohd Fahmi Aliman, 48; Mr Don Wee Boon Hong and Mr Yip Hon Weng, both 43; and Ms Hany Soh Hui Bin, 33. PHOTOS: PAP



