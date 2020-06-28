PAP's diverse slate represents majority: PM Lee

The ruling People's Action Party (PAP) has put forward one of its more diverse slates of candidates while also stepping up the pace of party renewal.

Its line-up of new candidates includes entrepreneurs, business people and social workers, as well as former civil servants and Singapore Armed Forces leaders. More than half are from the private and people sectors. One of the 27 new faces, Mr Ivan Lim, withdrew yesterday.

The remaining candidates range in age from 30 to 55, with the bulk in their late 30s and early 40s.

Ten women candidates make their election debuts this year, double the number in the polls of 2015.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the party's secretary-general, said he was proud that collectively, the new candidates represent a wide range of life experiences and backgrounds.

"This is what makes the PAP the mainstream party in Singapore - a broad tent that occupies the middle ground, and represents the vast majority of Singaporeans," he said yesterday.

The PAP typically retires one-quarter of its MPs at each election. It has fielded an average of 24 new candidates over the last five general elections, so this year's line-up of 27 newcomers is higher than average.

PM Lee highlighted the achievements of a few of them yesterday, during a live broadcast on Facebook and YouTube to announce the party's manifesto.

Mr Edward Chia Bing Hui, 36, co-founder and managing director of Timbre Group, grew a restaurant business into an entertainment and food and beverage enterprise popular with younger Singaporeans.

Mr Mohamed Sharael Mohd Taha, 39, who began his career building race cars, went on to handle global projects for Rolls-Royce. He is now on secondment to Singapore Aero Engine Services as vice-president for strategy and project management.

Several, PM Lee noted, have founded social enterprises and non-profit organisations.

Ms Carrie Tan, 38, is founding executive director of Daughters of Tomorrow, a charity that helps underprivileged women with livelihoods. Ms Yeo Wan Ling, 44, is chief executive of social enterprise Caregiver Asia, which connects those in need of care with freelance caregivers.

Ms Rachel Ong, 47, helped start youth development charity Trybe.

"Beyond ability and performance, the new candidates, just like the older ones, also have a strong commitment to serving people," PM Lee said.

For some, their road to success was harder and less direct, he added.

A few grew up in rental flats, including Mr Don Wee Boon Hong and Ms Mariam Jaafar, both 43.

Mr Wee chose polytechnic over junior college so he could start work early and help support his family. Ms Mariam's family made sacrifices for her education; she went on to graduate with degrees from Stanford and Harvard universities.

Two candidates came up through the Normal (Academic) stream in secondary school.

Ms Hany Soh Hui Bin, 33, worked as a paralegal and saved up for a law degree overseas. Today, she is a lawyer and sets up legal clinics as a community service.

Dr Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah, 42, earned a diploma from Temasek Polytechnic, a degree in physical education at age 31, then a doctorate from Nanyang Technological University. He now teaches at Republic Polytechnic.

"The PAP," PM Lee said, "has made it a fundamental goal to open up many paths to success in Singapore: Regardless of your family background, if you work hard, you can progress and make a good life for yourselves.

"Our candidates know this is true - they have made it happen in their own lives, they have lived the Singapore story."

The new PAP candidates will soon face the cut and thrust of electoral politics and find themselves "out of their comfort zones" but "they will get used to it, and some may even, in time, relish it", he said.

"If elected, they will become your representatives in Parliament because they are like you, they understand you and your concerns, and they care for you," he said.

"You can trust them to speak up on your behalf, and to work closely with you to find good solutions for you and for Singapore."