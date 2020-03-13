Singapore GE: East Coast and West Coast GRCs, which are tipped to see opposition leaders contest, to be expanded to 5 MPs

SINGAPORE - Opposition parties could be in for a tougher fight in the East Coast and West Coast group representation constituencies (GRCs) in the coming election, under the latest changes made to the electoral boundaries released on Friday (March 13).

Observers expect fierce contests in both GRCs when the next general election rolls around. The polls must be held by April 2021, but are tipped to take place much sooner.

With the changes, East Coast GRC will take in the Fengshan single-member constituency (SMC) to become a new five-member GRC with 120,239 voters.

Both these areas saw some of the closest contests between the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) and the opposition Workers' Party (WP) during the 2015 General Election.

On the other hand, West Coast GRC will take in parts of Choa Chu Kang GRC and the Hong Kah North single seat to also become a five-member constituency of 144,516 voters.

The Progress Singapore Party, led by former PAP backbencher Tan Cheng Bock, is widely expected to contest there.

While Dr Tan has not confirmed that his party will field a team in that area, he has been seen working the ground there and doing door-to-door visits.

The constituency includes the area formerly under Ayer Rajah, where Dr Tan had served as the PAP MP for six terms until it was absorbed into West Coast GRC in 2006.

Larger GRCs are generally seen to favour the ruling PAP, as opposition parties might find it harder to put together a larger slate of candidates.

In all there will be 11 five-member GRCs in total, up from eight in the previous GE.

Both the Ang Mo Kio and Pasir Ris-Punggol constituencies, which formerly had six seats, have also been downsized to five-member GRCs.

This is because the Yio Chu Kang ward, headed by Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon, is being carved out into a single seat.

Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC will lose the Punggol West ward, currently under Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development Sun Xueling. It will become a single seat at the next election. Various other parts of the GRC will also be hived off to form part of a new four-member Sengkang GRC.

The five-member Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC has also been reduced to a four-member constituency.

Nee Soon GRC will absorb districts of neighbouring Sembawang GRC, with 22,856 voters moving from Sembawang to Nee Soon. The Kebun Baru ward, now helmed by Nee Soon GRC MP Henry Kwek, will be carved out into an SMC, taking out 22,413 voters from the GRC.

Each five-member GRC should have between 100,000 to 190,000 voters, under limits released by the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee.