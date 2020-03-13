Singapore GE: Workers' Party questions removal of 3 SMCs - Sengkang West, Fengshan and Punggol East

SINGAPORE - The Workers' Party (WP) on Friday (March 13) questioned the removal of Sengkang West, Fengshan and Punggol East SMCs from the electoral map for the next general election, saying the decision was not explained in the latest electoral boundaries report.

The opposition party had contested in all three single-member constituencies in the 2015 General Election, and had lost by fewer than 10 per cent of votes in Fengshan and and Punggol East SMCs.

Asked for comments on the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee's (EBRC) report on Friday, the WP said in a statement: "As is its custom, the EBRC has not disclosed how it came to its decisions.

"While the number of SMCs has increased from 13 to 14, the EBRC has not explained why it chose to carve out some new SMCs while dissolving Sengkang West, Fengshan and Punggol East SMCs, areas where WP has been active for many years."

The party also noted that the committee, formed on Aug 1 last year, had taken more than seven months to complete its task.

But, it added: "That said, there is finally clarity. The WP will decide on the areas where it can best serve Singaporeans, and make its announcement when the elections are called."

Punggol East was held by the WP for about two years, after its candidate, Ms Lee Li Liang, won with 54.05 per cent of votes in a four-cornered fight in a by-election in 2013.

But the People's Action Party's Mr Charles Chong wrested back the constituency in the 2015 GE, with 51.77 per cent of the votes.

Fengshan SMC, which was carved out from East Coast GRC in the 2015 general election, was also one of the hot battlegrounds, with the WP's Mr Dennis Tan garnering 42.5 per cent of votes against PAP candidate Cheryl Chan, who got 57.5 per cent of votes.

Meanwhile, in Sengkang West, WP candidate Koh Choong Yong, running against PAP candidate and Senior Minister of State Lam Pin Min, got 37.87 per cent of the votes.