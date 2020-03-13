Singapore GE: Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC team down from 5 to 4; GRC to absorb voters from parts of Potong Pasir

SINGAPORE - Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC has been reduced from five to four MPs for the next general election, with a new single member constituency, Marymount, carved out from Bishan North.

The total number of voters in the GRC, held by the People's Action Party (PAP), will decrease from 126,556 to 100,036.

This is according to the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee report, which was released on Friday (March 13).

Bishan North is currently served by Manpower Minister Josephine Teo.

The other MPs in the ward are Dr Ng Eng Hen, Mr Chee Hong Tat, Mr Chong Kee Hiong and Mr Saktiandi Supaat.

The new Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC will absorb 3,592 voters from neighbouring Potong Pasir SMC, which is currently under PAP MP Sitoh Yih Pin.

Potong Pasir, which will remain an SMC, will absorb 5,404 voters from Marine Parade GRC, and see its voter population climb from 16,739 to 18,551.