Select Committee on fake news: Team up to fight falsehoods

SINGAPORE - A fact-checking coalition of news organisations and other industry partners should be formed to swiftly and credibly debunk falsehoods, the Select Committee on fake news proposed on Thursday (Sept 20).

It could be made up of media and technology organisations that would result in these otherwise competing entities pooling their resources and tapping their expertise for effective fact-checking, the committee said in its report.

But the jury is out on the role the Government should play in such a coalition, the report added.

The committee noted the diverging opinions expressed at the public hearings earlier this year on the state's role in fact-checking.

Some had felt that if the Government is involved, the initiative could be perceived as spreading propaganda rather than unbiased facts.

National University of Singapore law undergraduate Shaun Lim argued that a non-independent initiative may not be able to objectively conduct fact-checks when issues of politics or governance are involved. Typically, these are the areas that require fact-checking.

Others, on the other hand, felt the Government should be involved as state-backed information is needed to debunk falsehoods. Representatives from media organisations Singapore Press Holdings and Channel NewsAsia testified that the Government has to play a part in the fact-checking process for matters concerning national security.

The committee urged the Government to consider its role in fact-checking, keeping in mind the high trust people have in public institutions and the possible resource constraints faced by the coalition.

"Ultimately, whether a fact-checking coalition will be trusted and relied upon by people depends on its credibility and its effectiveness," said the committee.

"A fact-checking coalition that ends up being a partisan, propaganda mouthpiece of the government of the day will very quickly lose its credibility, be of no utility to people and, as one representor pointed out, end up damaging the government's own reputation in the process."

The committee concluded that a fact-checking coalition must have enough independence and competence, and is committed to presenting the truth to the people.

It, however, noted that fact-checking has a limited effect on those with entrenched views.

Corrections and debunking articles which appear after the falsehoods could also fail to affect those exposed to the fake news, according to the testimonies of academics Carol Soon and Shawn Goh of the Institute of Policy Studies.

Both said that fact-checking was not the panacea to fake news, citing their own research, but they did not discourage such efforts from taking place.

"The committee recognises that having trusted fact-checking initiatives can help remedy the influence of falsehoods on people, and prevent particular falsehoods from spreading further by warning the wider community in advance," said the report.

It added that such initiatives can also promote a culture of accuracy and may expose the public to the nature of the fake news problem, thus aiding public education efforts.