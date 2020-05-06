Online wedding vows get Parliament green light

Parliament passed laws yesterday allowing proceedings in the House to take place from more than one location and for weddings to be conducted online as Covid-19 matters again dominated the session.

The Constitution was amended following a unanimous vote to allow Parliament to sit from multiple locations should it be deemed necessary, such as if there is widespread local transmission of Covid-19.

The Constitution of the Republic of Singapore (Amendment) Act creates a mechanism that allows MPs to meet from two or more places once triggered, while still being covered by the powers, immunities and privileges of Parliament.

Another law allows couples to undergo solemnisations online, conducted in the virtual presence of their witnesses.

The Covid-19 (Temporary Measures for Solemnisation and Registration of Marriages) Act will allow couples to tie the knot virtually, likely from later this month, in spite of the coronavirus situation.

Such online proceedings will, at the start, be allowed for couples where at least one party is a Singapore citizen or permanent resident and can present Singapore-issued documents.

During question time, many MPs asked about the impact of circuit breaker measures, including how it would affect the Direct School Admission scheme and whether Singapore's Internet infrastructure was able to cope with the increase in demand.

