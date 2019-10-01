Singapore's fake news law to come into effect Oct 2

SINGAPORE - Singapore's fake news laws will come into effect on Wednesday (Oct 2).

This was announced in a notice in the Government Gazette on Tuesday.

Along with the notice were several others relating to subsidiary legislation under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma).

The law was passed in May after more than a year of public consultation including a Select Committee hearing.

During this period, it had come under fire from some segments for giving ministers powers to decide first what is falsehood and how to tackle it.

Addressing this point, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam as well as other ministers had stressed that a minister's decision under the new law is subject to court appeal and judicial review.

Mr Shanmugam also said that the new law is designed to give the Government the tools to deal with falsehoods on the Internet that can go viral in a matter of minutes and cause untold harm.

Under the law, a minister decides whether to act against a piece of falsehood on the Internet, and can order that it be taken down or ask for corrections to be put up alongside it.

Individuals or technology companies that do not comply with these orders can be subject to criminal sanctions.

People who intentionally spread fake news against the public interest can also be taken to task under the law, and can be jailed and fined.