Slow, ‘chatty’ supermarket checkouts can help the lonely

Even before Covid-19, social isolation and loneliness were all too common across communities. Living among millions of others is no comfort for people in cities, where the pace of life is often hectic, and technology and digitisation often limit, rather than help with, social interaction.

The pandemic amplified these problems. In its wake, more of us report we are lonely.

For some, a weekly shopping trip may be the only chance to interact with others. A supermarket chain in the Netherlands is helping to combat loneliness with so-called “slow” checkouts where chatting is encouraged. Could a similar approach work elsewhere?

We are getting lonelier

In Australia, a third of the population report feeling lonely. One in six experience severe loneliness.

According to the annual Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia Survey, people aged 15 to 24 report the greatest increase in social isolation over the past 20 years and the highest rates of loneliness. Another Australian survey found men aged 35 to 49 had the highest levels of loneliness.

Loneliness and social isolation are not the same. Social isolation is a matter of how often we have contact with friends, family and others, which can be measured.

Loneliness is more subjective. It describes how we feel about the “quality” of our interactions with others.

Technology is contributing to high rates of loneliness. Instead of meaningful face-to-face interactions, many of us now rely on social media, phone apps and video calls to socialise.

We are also working longer hours, often at home. And due to the cost of living, many of us are choosing to stay home and save money, rather than eat out or go to “the local”.

It is not only in Australia where this is happening. In the United Kingdom, around 3.9 million older people say television is their main company. Half a million may go five or six days a week without seeing anyone.

Up to one in three older people are lonely in some countries and regions, including in China, Europe, Latin America and the United States, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The WHO recognises loneliness and social isolation as public health issues and priorities for policymakers. These issues seriously affect people’s mental and physical health, as well as longevity. The impacts are comparable with other risk factors such as smoking, alcohol consumption, obesity and not being physically active.