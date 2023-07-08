Living alone a risk factor for social isolation, especially for men: NUS study

SINGAPORE - Retired cleaner Wang Jee Kim lives alone in a two-room rental flat in Marine Parade. The 69-year-old bachelor spends his days watching television programmes, walking around the neighbourhood, and talking to his few friends at the void deck or community garden.

About two years ago, he was befriended by the staff at the nearby Montfort Care GoodLife! centre, where he spends about 30 minutes on weekdays having his blood pressure checked and reading the newspapers.

“I prefer to lead a quiet life, and don’t like to go to noisy places or join rowdy activities,” said Mr Wang, who has hypertension and feels breathless easily.

Mr Abdul Aziz Bin Abdul Rayman, 65, has joined TOUCHPoint @ Yishun 436, under Touch Community Services, since June 2022.

The former drug addict, who is divorced, has been in and out of prison many times.

He was released from prison last year, and lives with his brother in a one-room flat in Yishun. However, they are not on good terms and he feels as if he is living alone.

The unemployed man also suffers from hypertension and diabetes.

“I was able to press on despite my financial problems and strained relationship with my brother, with the support of the Touch team,” he said. “I also participate in the centre’s events occasionally, depending on my health condition.”

Living alone is a risk factor for social disconnection, according to a recent National University of Singapore (NUS) study.

The research – involving 17,107 community-dwelling Singaporean older adults aged 61 to 96 years old – found that among those living alone, men were about twice more likely to be disconnected than women.

Social disconnection is a term used to describe the lack of social, emotional, and physical engagement with other people.

“Given their traditional role as wage earners, men have smaller social networks and report less social interactions than women,” the study said.

“In addition, transitioning from employment to retirement could further curtail their social network and increase their social disconnection.”

The study also found that lower education level, cognitive impairment, poor health and depression were among some factors associated with social disconnection, even if the individuals lived with their family.