Leaner times will test employers’ commitment to worker well-being

When I joined the workforce some 30 years ago, mental health issues were not something workers casually brought up in the office. While most managers were generally supportive, you never knew when you would run into someone who still saw depression and anxiety as moral failings and would hold them against you.

How times have changed. These days, mindfulness apps and mental health workshops are par for the course in many workplaces. Top law firms Hogan Lovells and Linklaters and investment banks JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs even offer free therapy sessions – either online or on-site. Not only is this convenient, but the benefit is also designed to signal to staff that the companies see psychological care as part and parcel of getting the most from their workers.