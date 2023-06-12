More companies now include mental health benefits in corporate insurance coverage

SINGAPORE – More companies here are including mental health benefits in their corporate insurance coverage, heeding the clarion call that emerged during the Covid-19 pandemic to take mental wellness more seriously.

Insurers that The Straits Times spoke to said the uptake of such benefits was low before the pandemic but has steadily increased over the past few years.

This is because businesses recognise that workers are seeking companies that prioritise their staff’s holistic well-being, and such benefits can go a long way in attracting and retaining talent.

AIA Singapore said that before 2020, less than 1 per cent of its corporate customers included mental health coverage. But the figure rose to about 10 per cent in 2023.

For Mercer Singapore, the number of companies requesting the inclusion of mental health coverage in their medical benefits has increased from 6 per cent in 2019 to 10 per cent in 2021.

Great Eastern said the percentage of companies that have opted to cover mental health consultations with general practitioners has jumped from 2.2 per cent in 2019 to 16.8 per cent as at April 2023. Uptake of coverage for referrals to specialists has increased from 0.9 per cent in 2019 to 7.7 per cent in April 2023.

Similarly, Income Insurance saw about a 10 per cent increase in requests by employers to include mental health benefits post-pandemic.

Mercer Singapore president Neil Narale said many white-collar employees had worked at home during the pandemic, and, with issues of burnout in the spotlight, many companies have started to recognise the importance of looking after their staff’s mental health.

“Mental health is a concern that employees have voiced in virtually every employee virtual engagement survey that we read. As a result, employers are actively improving that coverage, just to make sure employees feel like they are being listened to,” said Mr Narale.

Mr Kenneth Tan, chief corporate solutions officer of AIA Singapore, said providing mental health benefits to staff is also part of efforts to retain talent as employees will more likely feel valued and motivated. This will, in turn, positively impact the company’s bottom line.

Employers recognise that staff mental well-being is integral to productivity and a sense of fulfilment at work, said Mr Jeff Ang, head of enterprise business solutions at Prudential Singapore.

Coverage from the various insurers spans a range of benefits, including 24/7 counselling hotlines, consultations with general practitioners, referrals to specialist outpatient services provided by the likes of psychiatrists and clinical psychologists, medication, and inpatient psychiatric treatment.