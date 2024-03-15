Forum: Why it’s prudent to have Gillman Barracks as a lifestyle enclave

I refer to the report “Gillman Barracks site being studied for new housing; 10,000 homes to be built in Yishun” (March 5).

In 2022, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) announced that Gillman Barracks would become a lifestyle enclave benefiting existing communities, as well as the future residents of the Greater Southern Waterfront (Farmers’ markets, more F&B options as part of rejuvenation plans for Gillman Barracks, May 24, 2022).

The SLA press statement then said: “Through the rejuvenation plans, Gillman Barracks will be transformed into a vibrant creative lifestyle enclave.

“Families, cyclists, hikers, arts enthusiasts, nature lovers, as well as the working community and residents in Alexandra and Telok Blangah, and future residents at the earlier announced Greater Southern Waterfront, can look forward to experience varied offerings throughout the day. There will be something for everyone.”

I look forward to another enclave like the one in Dempsey Hill.

My family now frequents the food and beverage establishments in Gillman Barracks amid the surrounding greenery.

With public transportation nearby, this enclave can be accessed easily by the public too.

New housing is already in the pipeline at the Greater Southern Waterfront, which is just 1km away from Gillman Barracks.

Would it be more prudent to continue with the plans for Gillman Barracks to be a lifestyle enclave for now?

When the population density of this neighbourhood increases with the Greater Southern Waterfront development, the Gillman Barracks enclave will be a welcome destination for the community.

Pamela Tan