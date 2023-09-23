Forum: Strong evidence that a plant-based, whole-food diet optimises health

I read with interest the article “‘Imminent kidney tsunami’: Chronic renal disease on the rise in Singapore” (Sept 20).

A tsunami, triggered by an earthquake, is a natural event that we can do little to prevent.

The reality about chronic kidney disease is that about 90 per cent of cases are the end result of lifestyle-related illnesses (such as diabetes and hypertension), coupled with poor dietary choices, smoking, excessive alcohol and sedentary living.

While early screening and compliance with treatment and medication are important, one has to address the root causes upstream to prevent the problem.

I would like to emphasise the importance of a healthy diet in preventing chronic illness, namely diabetes, hypertension and also obesity.

A diet that minimises the risk (and reverses) chronic illness consists of whole food (not processed food) and is plant-based. Meat, salt, sugar, oil and additives like flavouring, colouring and preservatives are all triggers of insulin resistance (giving rise to diabetes) and inflammation (increasing the risks of hypertension, cardiovascular disease and kidney failure).

The medical and scientific evidence for a plant-predominant, whole-food diet in optimising human health is very robust and includes studies done in Singapore by, for instance, the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health and Duke-NUS Medical School.

We cannot continue eating our convenient and addictive comfort foods without thinking of the consequences down the road.

Charles Johnson (Dr)