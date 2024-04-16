Forum: Schools, parents can guide usage of digital devices by students with app

We appreciate the views from Mr Joel Chan Yi-Hsiung (Use of digital devices in schools gets a D-minus grade from me, April 5) and Mr Andrew Soo (Let parents set limits on child’s personal learning device during school hours, April 8) on the use of personal learning devices (PLDs).

The PLD initiative aims to give secondary school students opportunities to develop digital literacy and technological skills to let them harness technology effectively for future work and life, and develop good digital habits for an increasingly tech-saturated environment.

We agree with Youth Forum writer Jeremiah Chng Ern Ci that self-discipline and time management skills are important for effective home-based learning (With freedom of home-based learning comes need for discipline, April 8).

As developing such skills will take time, all PLDs have a device management application (DMA) installed to support schools and parents in managing device use with the student. To facilitate teaching and learning during school hours, schools will determine the default DMA settings, which can block students’ access to undesirable internet content, and selected applications prescribed by the schools.

The DMA can also put the PLDs on sleep mode from, for example, 10pm to 6am, to help ensure that students get sufficient rest. For parents who prefer a greater say over how their child uses their PLD after school hours, there are options for them to select the level of control that meets their needs and preferences.

In tandem with encouraging self-directed and collaborative learning through the use of PLDs, we have enhanced cyber wellness education to teach students to use technology safely and responsibly.

Students and parents are also given tips on establishing a healthy balance of online and offline activities, including managing the use of digital devices and social media.

Parents are crucial partners in guiding their child to be discerning in their online interactions and use of digital devices. The Ministry of Education and schools will continue to work closely with parents to inculcate good digital habits in their child.

Parents who need more support may contact schools to find out the measures available to guide their child in using digital devices.

Lee Lin Yee

Divisional Director, Educational Technology Division

Ministry of Education