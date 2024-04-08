Forum: Let parents set limits on child’s personal learning device during school hours

I can relate with Forum writer Joel Chan Yi Hsiung (Use of digital devices in schools gets a D-minus grade from me, April 5).

My family appreciated the in-person time and attention we gave one another before our two boys had any digital devices.

When they started secondary school, it was compulsory for them to own a PLD, or personal learning device. This first digital tool, bought from the school for our children, changed their lives. The device became a major part of their lives, as they had it with them most of the day, and it was defined as a learning tool by the schools.

At home, we managed the use of the devices in a healthy and constructive way. However, during the school hours of 6am to 6pm, the pre-installed and compulsory Mobile Guardian software on the PLD takes over and manages the use of the device. Parents are not allowed to intervene on how the PLD is used during the 12 hours, with students having full autonomy of use.

YouTube is just one example of what platforms students have access to during school hours. I suspect that more adventurous students will spend their precious time in school discovering what other non-learning websites are yet to be restricted by the school.

I gave feedback to the schools, but was told that the Mobile Guardian software is compulsory and cannot be uninstalled. As a parent, I cannot install common parenting software such as those made by Google or Microsoft, as it would conflict with the default software.

When one of my children was in Secondary 3, we referred him to a counsellor as he had asked for help to manage his use of his PLD. Thankfully, he is slowly getting better at managing his device. He was likely immature during his lower secondary years and unable to manage his PLD independently in school. The counsellor told us that the unhealthy use of PLDs is a common problem faced by today’s secondary school students.

I urge the Ministry of Education to consider giving parents the option to manage their child’s PLD during school hours. I also encourage the ministry to identify students facing challenges in using their PLD individually and in consultation with parents.

Andrew Soo