Home-based learning (HBL) lets students have the freedom and flexibility to manage their school work.

Despite the many benefits that come with HBL, there is a catch: Not all students can manage the flexibility and autonomy it offers.

Without fixed schedules, some may end up procrastinating, and struggle to complete their work.

The effectiveness of HBL can come down to an individual’s self-discipline in managing distractions and staying motivated.

Jeremiah Chng Ern Ci, 16

Secondary 4