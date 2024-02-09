Forum: Need to differentiate between mental illness and poor mental well-being

I read with interest the parliamentary debate on the National Mental Health and Well-being Strategy and various suggestions by Members of Parliament (MPs propose ways to fight mental health stigma, improve care, Feb 7). In general, the discussions tended to focus more on the management of people encountering a range of mental health challenges. This concern led to proposals to increase the number of relevant professionals, facilities and referral procedures.

From my experience as a psychologist, I see the debate as being akin to putting the cart before the horse. It would be more helpful if there was some effort to differentiate between mental illness and poor mental well-being.

In general, mental illness refers to a formal diagnosis of a psychiatric disorder which has affected the normal functioning of a person’s faculty, behaviour and personality. In contrast, poor mental well-being refers to a person’s difficulty in coping and managing emotional reactions arising from the ups and downs of one’s life journey.

The majority of people who need support and intervention by professionals may be said to have poor mental well-being or wellness. This group may not need intervention by professionals like psychiatrists and clinical psychologists, who are a scarce resource. Counsellors and health coaches may be adequate to provide intervention.

Life skills, such as problem-solving, good communication and dealing with relationships, taught to students in schools can go a long way to enhance mental well-being and wellness.

I propose that the label “mental wellness” be adopted when it involves someone struggling to adjust and adapt to life challenges. This may address the social stigma attached to people with mental health issues in general.

A clear understanding of the nature of mental health would help in formulating the appropriate strategies to implement, given logistic and manpower constraints.

Lim Chong Leong