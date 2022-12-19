Forum: More than 30 Scan and Win Challenge touch points well distributed across the island

We thank Ms Irene Pang for her feedback on the National Steps Challenge – Scan and Win Challenge (HPB’s Scan and Win Challenge makes little sense in current state, Dec 15).

The Scan and Win Challenge encourages Singaporeans to incorporate physical activity into their daily routines, such as when running errands or dining out.

Scan and Win QR codes are provided in collaboration with partners, and the duration of availability varies by location. Scan and Win touch points are well distributed across the island, and there are currently more than 30 locations across malls, places of attraction and sports and recreation centres. These locations can be found in the Healthy 365 mobile app.

We thank all our participants for their support for the programme.

Alice Ong

Deputy Director, Physical Activity and Weight Management

Health Promotion Board