Forum: HPB’s Scan and Win Challenge makes little sense in current state

The Scan and Win Challenge is part of the Health Promotion Board’s (HPB) National Steps Challenge, which encourages Singaporeans to stay active. Participants scan QR codes at Scan and Win locations to start earning rewards.

When the challenge was launched, some of the QR codes could be found in parks, within walking distance of one another.

But these QR code locations have been deactivated since Dec 12, leaving only those in the Singapore Zoo, on Sentosa, at Safra clubs and at some retail outlets.

Why leave only the QR codes at locations that most people do not pass by during their exercise routines? Take, for example, the two remaining QR code locations in Tampines – one is located inside Safra Tampines, and the other is at a retail outlet in the Tampines 1 mall. They are about four bus stops apart.

Rather than leave it in this state, I feel that HPB should just end the Scan and Win Challenge.

Irene Pang