Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Learning Malay more useful

My daughter began learning French in Secondary 1, pursuing it through A-levels. She also had two study trips in France. (Learning a language is meaningful in many ways, May 2).

While learning a European language like French may seem appealing, its practical use in Singapore or the region is limited. She has largely forgotten the language now.

Looking back, I wish I had encouraged her to learn Malay instead. It is undeniably more practical for everyday use in our region.

Chong Yuen Foong

Have nominations for bank accounts

Just as insurance companies and the Central Provident Fund Board allow nominations of beneficiaries to be made, banks should do the same.

Bank account holders may not wish to have a joint account with their spouse or children as they do not want their partner or children to know how much money they have.

They prefer to nominate beneficiaries, and when they die, have the money distributed based on their nominations.

Ng Cheng Hoon

Rewilding of Orchard Road

I was disappointed when I saw the plants along both sides of Orchard Road had been dug up and removed. New ones were planted in such a mismatched assortment, that I, as an avid gardener, felt it was not a good idea.

But the plants are now thriving happily and have made Orchard Road a beautiful nature stretch to drive through. Butterflies have also appeared in the area. The National Parks Board deserves praise for making this “rewilding” of our Garden City a success.

Lim Saw Chin