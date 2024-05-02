Forum: Learning a language is meaningful in many ways

In Singapore, most of us master only two languages – English and a mother tongue. The bilingual policy is commendable, but in an increasingly globalised world, more Singaporeans should master at least a third language. I am glad that through my constant talks with my son, he now agrees with me. He is looking forward to enrolling in French class once his O levels are completed.

I therefore could relate to the arguments articulated by senior correspondent Chin Soo Fang (Singaporeans should learn more languages, not settle for just being bilingual, April 27).

Many Singaporeans would place emphasis on “hard” subjects over linguistic ability. I have heard people asking about the benefits of mastering another language. For example, does it lead to a higher score in the national exams?

I would implore Singaporeans not to adopt a narrow, binary view. Other than the tangibles, learning another language offers you many possibilities:

Exposure to a new culture (be it through music, film or theatre) and through this, you learn to be more inclusive and assimilate better with other people.

Learning more about a country’s history – allowing us to appreciate a people’s psyche and the country’s political state.

Exposure to another country’s media, offering you more knowledge and perspectives.

Some argue that learning another language would be too challenging. But many in Western Europe and Scandinavia speak English and at least another language as fluently as their national language. This shows that it is possible.

Sure, mastering French may not offer me a job in France or a higher pay. But it allows me to make friends when I travel there, read French newspapers and magazines to enrich myself and gain more wisdom through learning about the country’s history and culture. I cannot put a price tag on this, but I know it is rewarding.

Bernard Yeo Loy Chong