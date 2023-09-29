Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Weeds can have medicinal value

I was disappointed to read the report, “Singapore wages war on invasive plant, animal species that exact costs on cities worldwide” (Sept 25).

The focus on destroying “weeds” because they threaten other plants often overlooks the medicinal value of these plants.

The mile-a-minute barbed vine cited in the report, for example, can be used in traditional medicine.

Many “invasive” plants have healing properties.

Cheng Yuchen

Noise from kids harder to control

The examples of noise nuisance cited in the report, “New lab will help visitors understand the impact of noise on fellow residents” (Sept 23), such as the dragging of heavy furniture, are relatively easy to minimise as the noise is generally produced by adults.

But noise created by pre-schoolers running around the house is much harder to control.

I hope neighbours who are affected by such noise can be more accommodating, and the authorities investigating such complaints more understanding of the problem.

Ng Chee Kheon

No fare display with SimplyGo

I recently upgraded my senior citizen concession card to SimplyGo.

To my dismay, I now have no idea how much I am paying for my MRT and bus rides, or the remaining balance in my card.

When I tap at the MRT gates and when I get on and off the bus, the only message that is shown is “SimplyGo”. This is very frustrating, especially for seniors.

How does this improve our ride experience?

Yeow Hwee Ming