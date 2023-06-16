Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Enforce cyclists’ code of conduct

Cyclists are advised to dismount and walk with their bicycles in crowded areas, according to the Code of Conduct for Users on Public Paths (Enforcement action taken against errant riders in Orchard area, June 12).

This is not a good enough deterrence, as there is inadequate enforcement action against inconsiderate cyclists.

There must be a better way to make sure cyclists stick to the code of conduct.

Wong Ai Ling

Update status of new dengue vaccine

I have a question on a new dengue vaccine, Qdenga, which targets all four dengue strains. It appears to be an improvement over Dengvaxia, the only dengue vaccine approved here. A parliamentary reply by the Ministry of Health in July 2022 said the vaccine was being reviewed by the Health Sciences Authority. As there are more cases here (163 dengue cases detected last week, up 50% from the week before: NEA, June 14), it would be useful to get an update.

Lu Chung I

Assure support for blood donors

I refer to the report “Unable to donate? Help in other ways” (June 14). While the Ministry of Health is committed to ensuring the comfort and well-being of blood donors during the donation process, concerns may arise regarding the medical and financial support provided to donors in the event of complications. In the rare case that a donor experiences complications during or after the blood donation, he needs to know the medical and financial support available.

Gwendolen Lim Jing Yun