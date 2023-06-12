Forum: Enforcement action taken against errant riders in Orchard area

We refer to Mr Tan Kah Heng’s letter, “Cyclists pose danger to pedestrians on Orchard Road” (June 7).

We agree with Mr Tan that public safety is paramount. We have established rules on safe riding practices, including speed limits. Cyclists are required to slow down, stop and look out before riding across the road. They are also encouraged to dismount and push their devices in crowded areas.

The Code of Conduct for Users on Public Paths, published on the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) website, emphasises that device users should give way to pedestrians.

Safe riding practices and gracious path sharing behaviour are highlighted and reinforced in our public education campaigns, and through our “Confidence on Wheels” safe riding programme.

We also work with the Singapore Tourism Board to educate tourists on the rules and guidelines for riding in Singapore.

LTA takes a serious view of those who disregard rules and endanger others. We conduct regular enforcement operations, and Orchard Road is one of the areas we patrol regularly.

Action has been and will continue to be taken against errant riders, including those in Orchard Road.

In land-scarce Singapore, we will not be able to provide dedicated spaces for every path user. In some areas, cyclists and pedestrians will inevitably need to share the same path.

Our public paths are shared spaces, and we urge everyone to play their part to look out for one another to ensure safety for themselves and others.

Chan Boon Fui

Group Director, Active Mobility Group

Land Transport Authority