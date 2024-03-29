Forum: Collective effort needed to build a Singapore made for families

We refer to the letters by Mr Tim Lin (Pursue whole-of-nation approach to tackle low birth rate, March 15) and Mr Abraham Koo (Have holistic understanding of core issues behind low fertility rate, March 20).

Our low fertility reflects a global phenomenon where individual priorities and societal norms have shifted.

To understand local perceptions towards marriage and parenthood (M&P), we regularly conduct surveys and engagement.

Our 2021 M&P survey found that a majority of young singles aspire to get married and have children, and over nine in 10 married Singaporeans want to have at least two children.

Key considerations when making parenthood decisions include ability to manage child-raising costs and managing work and family commitments.

The Government has put in place a comprehensive set of measures, from housing and healthcare, to pre-school, education and transport, to support young families. For example, the Housing Board offers substantial grants and subsidies to first-timer families.

More than eight in 10 Build-To-Order and resale flat first-time buyers could service their HDB housing loans using Central Provident Fund savings with little or no cash outlay in 2023.

For households in arrears of their housing loans, the HDB provides one-to-one financial counselling, and offers various financial assistance measures depending on their circumstances.

In addition, there is a range of measures to meet the transport needs of families with young children, including barrier-free MRT and bus interchanges for pram access, baby care rooms in all new MRT stations, and free public transport for children below the age of seven.

We are also working on improving their access to taxis and private-hire cars.

The number of marriages dissolved before the 10th anniversary has declined for the more recent resident marriage cohorts, signifying greater marriage stability among couples.

We will continue to review how we can strengthen marriages and support families who may be going through difficult times.

Beyond government measures, a collective effort from society is needed to build a Singapore where families can thrive.

We will continue to work with stakeholders in our workplaces and community to build a family-friendly environment that better supports Singaporeans in pursuing their M&P aspirations.

Amelia Tang

Senior Director, National Population and Talent Division

Strategy Group, Prime Minister’s Office