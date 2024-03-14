Forum: Pursue whole-of-nation approach to tackle low birth rate

The latest total fertility rate numbers are a sobering wake-up call that more needs to be done to make Singapore truly Made for Families (Singapore’s total fertility rate hits record low in 2023, falls below 1 for first time, March 11).

Recent government measures on housing, childcare, baby bonus and Edusave top-ups are good first steps, but we must be relentless in adopting a whole-of-nation approach to solve this birth rate crisis.

Just as we have shown whole-of-government resolve and leadership in tackling the climate crisis, government ministries and agencies should come together to find ways to reverse the falling birth rate.

For example, the Ministry of Transport could explore offering a one-time certificate of entitlement rebate to new parents, and the Ministry of National Development and the Housing Board could consider deferring home loan repayments for parents with young children.

The Ministry of Law and Family Justice Courts could also look at issues surrounding Singapore’s high divorce rate, which could be contributing to falling marriage and birth rates.

Singapore’s dire birth rate is an existential threat, which requires renewed urgency and impetus to solve.

Tim Lin