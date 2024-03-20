Forum: Have a holistic understanding of core issues behind low fertility rate

I agree with Forum writer Tim Lin that a whole-of-nation approach is needed when tackling birth rate and immigration issues, as they are complex and affect every part of society (Pursue whole-of-nation approach to tackle low birth rate, March 14).

I am also heartened by the National Population and Talent Division Strategy Group’s letter saying that the Government continues to prioritise support for parenthood and families (Supporting marriage and parenthood remains key strategy to boost population, March 16).

However, I would implore the Government to conduct robust studies on the causes of the low birth rate and look beyond financial means towards societal and mental health factors as well.

We should not be prescribing solutions before having a holistic understanding of the core issues. Among young adults I know, some are stressed and suffer mentally, or from societal pressures, despite being financially secure.

For such individuals, would it be difficult from their perspective to raise children? Would having increased financial support address their concerns?

The changing conceptions and values surrounding marriage and family-making among youth cannot be ignored. Irrespective of our values, we cannot deny these changes are happening, and having an open mind to understand them is critical.

We should not place blame or make assumptions on complex and multifaceted population issues. Rather, we should dig deep into the root causes and question our own assumptions on family and parenthood. By doing so and carrying out the appropriate interventions with the support of the citizens, Singapore can tackle issues tied to population, such as immigration, more effectively.

Eugene Abraham Koo